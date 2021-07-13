American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of AFG opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

