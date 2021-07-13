Weld Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.80.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.