HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HCI Group stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $791.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.60 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Equities research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

