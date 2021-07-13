PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 129.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

