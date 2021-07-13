Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.
GLQ stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.31.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
