Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WRAP) Director Sells $43,875.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WRAP) Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

