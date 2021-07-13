Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,595 shares of company stock worth $5,654,352. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

