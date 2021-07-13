Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

