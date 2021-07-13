Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Radware at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth $216,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth $233,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

RDWR opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

