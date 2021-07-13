Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LECO. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ LECO opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.28. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.