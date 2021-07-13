Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $76.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

R stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.96 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,634 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after buying an additional 82,311 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

