Insider Buying: ScION Tech Growth II (NYSE:SCOB) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,257 Shares of Stock

ScION Tech Growth II (NYSE:SCOB) major shareholder Andrea Pignataro bought 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,407.15. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:SCOB opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

