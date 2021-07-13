Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. Analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

