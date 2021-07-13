Educational Development Co. (NYSE:EDUC) Director Purchases $33,912.00 in Stock

Educational Development Co. (NYSE:EDUC) Director Joshua J. Peters purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,912.00.
Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Educational Development Co. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
About Educational Development
