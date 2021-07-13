Educational Development Co. (NYSE:EDUC) Director Purchases $33,912.00 in Stock

Educational Development Co. (NYSE:EDUC) Director Joshua J. Peters purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,912.00.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Educational Development Co. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Get Educational Development alerts:

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.