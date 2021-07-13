Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

