30,901 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.