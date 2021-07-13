Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $178,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $198,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

