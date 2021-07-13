Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 96,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,792,000 after buying an additional 370,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,312,000 after purchasing an additional 686,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after buying an additional 2,098,821 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 6.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Repay by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after buying an additional 345,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, started coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

