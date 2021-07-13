38,327 Shares in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Limoneira at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMNR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth about $4,410,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $136,820 over the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

