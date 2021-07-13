Caas Capital Management LP Takes $1.84 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $428,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $9,698,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 59.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,964,000 after buying an additional 123,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

STX opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

