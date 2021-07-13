250,000 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,961,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,724,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKBU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

