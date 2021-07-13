Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 123,988 Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 123,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after acquiring an additional 356,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tivity Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $15,997,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

