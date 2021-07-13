Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,781 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,008 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 52.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TPR opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

