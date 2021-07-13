Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $204.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.81. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.