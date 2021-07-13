Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 7,160 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE EQNR opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

