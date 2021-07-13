Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

