Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3,952.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

