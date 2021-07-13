Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.36.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

