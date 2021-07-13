Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE NCA opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
