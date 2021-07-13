Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE NCA opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.