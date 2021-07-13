$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $34.07 on Friday. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.