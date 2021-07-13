Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $336.75

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:BURL opened at $330.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.79. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

