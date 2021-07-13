Analysts Expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BioLineRx stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 89.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 238,133 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

