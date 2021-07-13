NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Down 82.5% Over Last 7 Days

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $197.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NANJCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NANJCOIN has traded down 82.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00872477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

NANJCOIN Coin Profile

NANJCOIN (CRYPTO:NANJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

