Thisoption (TONS) Market Cap Achieves $1.60 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $571,999.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00110711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00158246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,967.33 or 1.00230931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.51 or 0.00959246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TONSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.