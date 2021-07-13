Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) CFO Sells $51,279.87 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $51,279.87.

Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $133,111.65.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

