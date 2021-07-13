Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,487 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $116,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,038,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $257.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

