MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

