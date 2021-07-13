Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,095,253 shares of company stock valued at $95,132,288 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

