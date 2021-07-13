Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

