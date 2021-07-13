Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 594 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

