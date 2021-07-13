Toroso Investments LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 87,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,330,000 after purchasing an additional 236,793 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,682,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

