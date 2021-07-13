Profund Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.48.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.