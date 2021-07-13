Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of MET stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

