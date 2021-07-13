DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 628,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $38,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 110.8% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

