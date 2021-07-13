Salona Global Medical Device Co. (NYSE:LNDZF) Director Leslie H. Cross Acquires 75,000 Shares

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (NYSE:LNDZF) Director Leslie H. Cross acquired 75,000 shares of Salona Global Medical Device stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00.
NYSE:LNDZF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Salona Global Medical Device Co. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.30.
Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile
