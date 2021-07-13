Salona Global Medical Device Co. (NYSE:LNDZF) Director Leslie H. Cross Acquires 75,000 Shares

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (NYSE:LNDZF) Director Leslie H. Cross acquired 75,000 shares of Salona Global Medical Device stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00.

NYSE:LNDZF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Salona Global Medical Device Co. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Get Salona Global Medical Device alerts:

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation provides lending and credit to the healthcare industry in the United States. It intends to engage in the development, production, and supply of medical device products. The company was formerly known as Brattle Street Investment Corp. and changed its name to Salona Global Medical Device Corporation in December 2020.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Salona Global Medical Device Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salona Global Medical Device and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.