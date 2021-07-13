BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) Director Sells $39,512.50 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $39,512.50.

NYSE BLFS opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

