BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) Director Sells $39,512.50 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $39,512.50.
NYSE BLFS opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $49.47.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.