Insider Buying: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NYSE:EAST) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NYSE:EAST) CEO Paul Block bought 20,000 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00.

Eastside Distilling stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

