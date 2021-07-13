Insider Buying: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NYSE:EAST) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NYSE:EAST) CEO Paul Block bought 20,000 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00.
Eastside Distilling stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.67.
About Eastside Distilling
Read More: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.