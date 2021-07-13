Andrew Michael Train Sells 3,000 Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NYSE:SUMR) Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NYSE:SUMR) Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $39,000.00.

NYSE SUMR opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Summer Infant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.