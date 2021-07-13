SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Kenneth J. Knott Sells 1,714 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $38,565.00.

NYSE:SM opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,377,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

