Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $194.67 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 365.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $194,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

